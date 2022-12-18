Jharsuguda Emerges Coldest As Cold Wave Returns To Odisha

Bhubaneswar: After a brief lull, the cold wave condition returned to Odisha with decrease in night temperature across the State.

Jharsuguda emerged as the coldest place in the State with recording minimum 10.4 degrees C.

Similarly, Keonjhar witnessed 11.6 degrees C, Sundergarh 12 and Balasore 12.3 degrees C.

The Met department has predicted a fall in temperature by 2 to 3 degrees C in parts of south Odisha in next 24 hours.

Similarly, other places across the State are expected to see a drop in mercury level in subsequent days.

Dense fog has also been reported in many areas along with the prevailing cold condition. Moderate fog enveloped the places in Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Rayagada and Gajapati district on Sunday.

Twin city Cuttack and Bhubaneswar have witnessed dry days despite a fall in temperature.

The weather agency forecasted no major changes in weather in parts of the State in next 4-5 days.