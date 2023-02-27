Jharsuguda Dist Court To Hear CB Plea Over Gopal Das’ Mental Health Examination 

Bhubaneswar: The Jharsuguda district and sessions court today accepted the Crime Branch petition seeking further investigation into the mental condition of Gopal Das, an accused in the Naba Das murder case, in the NIMASHS in Bengaluru. The Court posted the matter for hearing on March 1.

Earlier, Jharsuguda JMFC court had dismissed the crime branch’s prayer. As a result, the Crime Branch had approached the district judge’s court in this regard on July 22.

On the other hand, the Orissa High Court today dismissed a petition seeking protection to Gopal and his family.

Advocate Sumant Swain had moved the high court seeking protection for Gopal and his family. During the hearing of the case, the judge asked about the relationship of the petitioner with Gopal.

The judge expressed displeasure after the petitioner couldn’t give satisfactory reply and said the case filed by the petitioner was not maintainable.