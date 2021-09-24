Jharsuguda Court Magistrate’s Driver Found Hanged From Ceiling Fan

Jharsuguda: A man was found hanging from the ceiling fan of his rent room at the Beheramal area in Jharsuguda on Friday.

The deceased has been identified as Nepal Chandel, driver of Jharsuguda district court seasonal magistrate.

According to reports, locals found the body of Chandel hanging with a towel from the ceiling fan this morning. Following this, they informed the police about the incident.

On being informed, police reached the spot and said that the body had been removed from the spot and was sent for an autopsy.

Police said no suicide note was recovered and a probe has been initiated to find out the exact cause of death.