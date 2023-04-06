Jharsuguda Collector Transferred Ahead Of By-Poll

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Government today transferred Jharsuguda Collector Saroj Samal, ahead of the by-election to the lone constituency.

Aboli Sunil Naravane (IAS) has been posted as the new Collector and DM of the district.

Naravane who is currently working as Sonepur Collector has been asked to get herself relived immediately by handing over the charge to the ADM, Sonepur and join Jharsuguda as her new place of posting.

General Administration and Public Grievance Department has issued a notification in this regard.