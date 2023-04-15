Jharsuguda Bypoll: Tarun Pandey Files Nomination As Congress Candidate; BJP To Do On April 17

Jharsuguda: Congress candidate Tarun Pandey has filed his nomination for Jharsuguda by-election. He has filed his nomination before the Returning Officer of Jharsuguda.

Tarun came out in a procession in the presence of PCC president Sarat Patnaik, senior leader Bijay Patnaik and MLA Taraprasad Bahinipati among others. A large number of party workers and leaders were present at the time.

The PCC president said that the party will seek votes by raising issues of local people like pollution in Jharsuguda and deteriorating law and order. Tarun Pandey said, the Congress will get its benefits from the people as a reward for the development work done by his father late Birendra Pandey for the people by becoming a three-time MLA.

Meanwhile, the BJP announced to file nomination on April 17.

Party state general secretary Golak Bihari Mohapatra said BJP candidate Tankadhar Tripathy will be accompanied by state president Manmohan Samal, former president Samir Mohanty and Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari along with several party MPs and leaders during filing of paper.

Mohapatra said the BJP will contest the by-elections on the issue of deteriorating law and order situation in the state, local, employment, displacement problems, irrigation and overall development of Jharsuguda district.

On the other hand, BJD’s Dipali Das, daughter of former Minister Naba Das, today received her ticket from Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar. She will also shortly file her paper.