Jharsuguda Bypoll Results | Counting of votes concludes, BJD candidate Dipali Das wins

The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) retained the Jharsuguda Assembly constituency seat after its candidate Dipali Das trounced the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Tankadhar Tripathy by a huge margin of 48,619 votes. The results of the Jharsuguda bypoll were announced on Saturday.
Dipali Das, daughter of former Odisha Health Minister Naba Das, secured a total of 1,07,003 votes while BJP’s Tankadhar Tripathy managed to poll 58,384 votes in his favour. Congress candidate Tarun Pandey got 4473 votes
After Round-6
BJD – 35609
BJP – 19858
INC – 1939
BJD leading with 15751 votes
Status after Round 9 of counting
Comments are closed.