Jharsuguda Bypoll Results | Counting of votes concludes, BJD candidate Dipali Das wins

By Pragativadi News Service
The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) retained the Jharsuguda Assembly constituency seat after its candidate Dipali Das trounced the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Tankadhar Tripathy by a huge margin of 48,619 votes. The results of the Jharsuguda bypoll were announced on Saturday.

Dipali Das, daughter of former Odisha Health Minister Naba Das, secured a total of 1,07,003 votes while BJP’s Tankadhar Tripathy managed to poll 58,384 votes in his favour. Congress candidate Tarun Pandey got 4473 votes

After Round-6
BJD – 35609
BJP – 19858
INC – 1939

BJD leading with 15751 votes

Status after Round 9 of counting

Jharsuguda by-election 2023 result

 

