Jharsuguda bypoll: ECI issues formal notification; filing of nominations from today

Bhubaneswar: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday issued a formal notification for the ensuing by-election to Jharsuguda assembly constituency scheduled on May 10.

As per the notification issued by the ECI, the filing of nomination papers by the candidates will begin today (April 13) and the last date for the same is 20 April 2023.

Candidates can file their nomination papers to the Returning Officer or to Sunil Kumar Meher, Assistant Returning Officer at the office of the Returning Officer & Sub-Collector, Jharsuguda between 11 am and 3 pm on any day other then public holiday.

While the scrutiny of nomination papers will be carried out on 21 April, candidates can withdraw their candidatures by 24 April.

The voting for the bypoll will be conducted on May 10 from 7 am to 6 pm while the counting of votes will be held on 13 May. The election shall be completed by 15 May 2023, the notification stated.