Jharsuguda Bypoll: Dharmendra Attacks BJD For Misgovernance, Appeals To Vote For BJP Nominee 

Jharsuguda: Hitting the campaign trail for party nominee, senior BJP leader and Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today came down heavily on the BJD-led Odisha Government for gross-misgovernance in the State.

“As far as my knowledge is concerned, the governance system is not in the hands of CM Naveen Patnaik. Neither his cabinet ministers nor his party MLAs get a chance to meet the Chief Minister. Chief Secretary, DGP could not meet the Chief Minister,” Pradhan said while addressing a poll rally in Jharsuguda.

The Union Minister attended the public meeting held at Jhirlapali Panchayat in Kolabira Block and later held a road show. Appealing to the public to vote for BJP candidate Tankadhar Tripathy, Pradhan said that the reason behind the murder of a cabinet minister in industrial-rich Jharsuguda is not known yet. The chief minister’s silence on the issue of abduction and killing of minor boy Samarth Agrawal raises questions about the governance in the state, the minister added.

He further said some vested interests want to loot Odisha’s property. The anti-Odisha elements are talking like the East India Company. Pradhan dubbed these elements as ‘Kalapadads’ who are conspiring to manipulate the interests of Odisha. Odisha is under a weak, inefficient and anti-people government, he flayed.

The Union Minister further lambasted the State government for giving a safe haven to criminals.

“Who is protecting the criminals here? Who dared Guddu Muslim to hide in Bargarh? Who is Raja Khan? There are reports of Raja Khan’s business relationship with influential leaders of BJD. I think the Chief Minister is not aware of this,” Pradhan pointed out.

Those who created unrest in Sambalpur are trying to create unrest in Jharsuguda, the minister said.

Those who hatched conspiracy against BJP candidate Tankdhar Tripathy have links with Gudu Muslims. Bargarh has links with Raja Khan of Bhatli area. Those anti-social elements who speak the language of Pakistan conspired to stop BJP candidate Tankadhar Tripathi, Pradhan said.

Jharsuguda is a backward and tribal dominated district. The Tribal Advisory Committee is chaired by the Chief Minister. But, he has not chaired this committee for five years.

The state government is making a mockery of survey of the backward classes without giving them their constitutional rights and reservation in education and employment, he maintained.

The Union Minister asked where the money given by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the tribal people is going, he asked.