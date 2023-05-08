Jharsuguda Bypoll: Campaign Ends; Over 2 Lakh Voters To Exercise Franchise At 253 Booths; Web Casting At All Polling Stations

Bhubaneswar: With the high voltage campaign for the by-poll to Jharsuguda Assembly segment ending today, the State Election Commission has expedited all arrangements for the smooth polling on May 10.

At press meet, the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Nikunja Bihari Dhal informed regarding the preparedness.

Polling Parties, EVMs, Election materials, Security arrangements are in place as poll is going to be held in 253 booths in 197 locations in the constituency.

He said, about 2,21,719 voters are participating in the Poll. Of the total voters 1,10,619 are males, 1,11,037 females and 63 trans genders and 249 service voter, 2534 PWD Voters.

Polling Parties have been dispersed today for all booths except Pink one. As many as 26 polling parties will be dispersed for the pink booths tomorrow.

A total of 1012 Polling Officers are deployed while 96 polling officers are kept on standby.

Silent period will come into force from 6.00 p.m. of May 8. Collector, S.P. and Returning Officer have been instructed to ensure that all political party workers, star campaigners and candidates who are not voters of the constituency should leave the constituency area during this period.

No person shall conduct any exit poll and publish or disseminate the result of any exit poll during the period from 7.00 a.m. till 6.30 p.m. of Poll day (on 10th May, 2023). Violators shall be punished with up to 2 yrs. imprisonment or fine or both as per Sec.126 A of R.P.Act,1951.

All the EVMs to be used in the Poll have been commissioned in presence of Contesting Candidates.

In case there is any defective EVM or malfunctioning EVM comes to our notice on the Poll day, guidance of Sector Officers or Trained Engineers shall be taken.

In case of need, the EVM Unit(s) shall be replaced from the stock of Reserve EVMs available with Sector Officers.

As many as 26 Pink booths especially in urban areas totally manned by Trained lady Polling Officers will be opened.

As many as 116 booths have been identified as critical. In all 253booths Web casting has been planned. 69 Micro Observers will be deployed and extra CAPF deployment will be done in appropriate locations.

A total of 1814 police personnel including 155 officers, 17 platoon of Armed Police, 323 Havildars/Constables and 205 Home Guards and seven companies of CAPF will be deployed for peaceful election.

On the day polling, Mock Poll will start at 5.30 a.m. followed by Poll at 7.00 AM. Two-hourly voting turn out report will be released for information of public.

These are-

i) Adhaar Card

ii) MGNREGA Job Card

iii) Pass books with photographs issued by Banks/ Post Office

iv) Health Insurance Smart Card issued by Ministry of Labour

v) Driving Licence

vi) PAN Card

vii) Smart Card issued by RGI

viii) Indian Passport

ix) Pension Document with Photograph

x) Service Identity Cards with Photo issued by Central/State Govt. Offices / PSUs

xi) Official I-Cards issued to M.Ps / M.L.As

xii) Unique Disability ID (UCID) issued by Min. of Social Justice & Empowerment