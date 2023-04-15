Jharsuguda By-polls: Dipali Das Collects Ticket From BJD Supremo Naveen

Bhubaneswar: Dipali Das, the daughter of former Jharsuguda MLA late Naba Kishore Das has collected the Biju Janata Dal ticket for the forthcoming Jharsuguda By-polls, scheduled on May 10.

Das received the ticket from BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik at the Naveen Niwas today.She also took the blessings of Naveen and said that she is confident of winning the by-polls. She will file her nomination papers on April 18th of this month.

Dipali, who completed her higher studies at a business school in Barcelona, Spain, was obvious given Naba’s strong organisational base and family influence in Jharsuguda as well as her active participation in political and social activities in the constituency when her father was alive.

Naba won Jharsuguda thrice, twice on a Congress ticket in 2009 and 2014, and the third time as a BJD candidate in 2019. His death necessitated the by-election.