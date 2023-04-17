Jharsuguda By-Poll: Tankadhar Triapthy Files Nomination As BJP Candidate

Jharsuguda: BJP candidate Tankadhar Triapthy on Monday filed nomination paper for the by-election to Jharsuguda Assembly segment that fell vacant following the death of former Minister Naba Das.

Tripathy came to the office of returning officer in a grand rally in presence of party State President Manmohan Samal, senior leader Samir Mohanty, Bargarh MP Suresh Pujari and number of senior leaders and party workers.

After submitting his papers, Tripathy said the by-election will be a fight between the common people and a corrupted government.

“I am a nominal person. This is a fight of the people of Jharsuguda. This is fight between people and a 24 years of corrupted government. Thousands of people spontaneously joined in the procession today, which indicates their anger towards a tainted government,” said Tankadhar.

Congress’s Tarun Pandey had filed his nomination two days, officially launching his campaign for the poll.

BJD candidate Dipali Das, daughter of Naba Das, is scheduled tofiled her nomination tomorrow. She had recently received party ticket from BJD supremo and CM Naveen Patnaik at his residence in Bhubaneswar.

Bypoll to Jharsuguda Assembly seat was necessitated after former Minister Naba Das was murder by a police officer in January.