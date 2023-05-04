Jharsuguda By-Poll: BJD Seeks Action Against BJP Leaders for Violating MCC

Bhubaneswar: The ruling Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has demanded action against Odisha BJP leaders for allegedly violating Model Code of Conduct (MCC) in the ensuing Jharsuguda by-election.

A delegation of BJD today submitted a petition to the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) seeking action against BJP MLA Kusum Tete and BJP’s Jharsuguda by-poll candidate Tankadhar Tripathy for violating MCC by threatening and assaulting BJD workers in Niktimal under Laikera block in Jharsuguda Assembly constituency.

The BJD alleged that on Thursday evening, BJP MLA Kusum Tete along with BJP’s Jharusguda by-poll candidate Tankadhar Tripathy along with their party workers and supporters reached Niktimal where the by-poll campaigning was underway. When they came across BJD workers campaigning, they asked them to stop campaigning and go with them. When the BJD workers did not do that, the supporters of Tete and Tripathy dashed a motorcyle on the leg of a BJD worker Dillip Pradhan.

When Pradhan asked them the reason behind such actions, BJP candidate Tankadhar Tripathy abused them in obscene language, made casteist remarks and threatened to kill them. When more villagers shocked by such behaviour from Odisha BJP leaders came there, Tankadhar Tripathy and Kusum Tete fled from the village, the BJD stated.

Later, about 40 to 50 Odisha BJP workers with their party flags reached Gandapada Mandap and abused the BJD workers who were campaigning there, the BJD further allleged.

The BJD has demand that strict and immediate action against BJP MLA Kusum Tete and Odisha BJP candidate Tankadhar Tripathy and thier workers and supporters for violating the MCC guidelines set by the Election Commission for this by-poll.