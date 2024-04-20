Jharsuguda boat mishap: Death toll rises to seven, one person still missing

Jharsuguda: The death toll climbed to 7 after more bodies were recovered today in the Jharsuguda boat capsize incident that took place on Friday afternoon.

Bodies of two minor boys and a woman were fished out by the joint team of ODRAF and Fire services personnel on Saturday morning. The minor boys and two women, identified as Pikeswar Rathia and Naveen Rathia and Radhika Rathia and Terasabai Rathia belong to Chhattisgarh.

One more person is still missing.

The tragic incident happened on Friday afternoon when a boat carrying more than 50 passengers, including women and children, capsized in the Mahanadi River in Lakhanpur of Jharsuguda district.

All the passengers were from the Kharsani area of neighbouring Chhattisgarh and going to Patharseni in the Ambabhona block of Bargarh district.

The people were crossing the Mahanadi at Sharda in the Lakhanpur block of Jharsuguda when the boat overturned in the middle of the river at around 3 p.m.

Expressing grief over the tragedy, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the next of kin of the victims. He also instructed the district administration to provide all necessary medical assistance to rescued persons.