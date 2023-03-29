Jharsuguda Assembly Constituency By-Poll On May 10

Bhubaneswar: The Election Commission Wednesday announced the date for the by-election to the Jharsuguda Assembly constituency in Odisha, which fell vacant following the death of Health Minister Naba Kishore Das.

The by-poll will be held on May 10 and the counting of votes will be undertaken on May 13, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar announced on Wednesday.

The by-election was necessitated following the untimely death of Jharsuguda MLA Naba Kishore Das by a former assistant sub-inspector of police at Brajarajnagar in Jharsuguda on January 29. The minister had gone to his home constituency to attend a programme when he was shot down by the ASI, Gopal Das.