Jharsuguda Airport Among 58 Others Included In Krishi Udan Yojana

New Delhi: Veer Surendra Sai airport in Jharsuguda of Odisha is among 58 airports across the country has been included in the Krishi Udan 2.0 scheme.

It was informed by the Minister of State for Civil Aviation Gen (Dr) V K Singh in the Lok Sabha.

The entire list of the airports includes – Adampur, Agartala, Agatti, Agra, Amritsar, Bagdogra, Bareli, Bhuj, Bhuntar, Chandigarh, Coimbatore, Dehradun, Dibrugarh, Dimapur, Gaggal, Goa, Gorakhpur, Hindon, Imphal, Indore, Jaisalmer, Jammu, Jamnagar, Jodhpur, Jorhat, Kanpur, Kolkata, Leh, Lengpui, Lilabari, Nashik, Pakyong, Pantnagar, Pathankot, Patna, Pithoragarh, Port-Blair, Prayagraj, Pune, Raipur, Rajkot, Ranchi, Rupsi, Shillong, Shimla, Silchar, Srinagar, Tezpur, Tezu, Thiruvananthapuram, Tiruchirappalli, Varanasi, Visakhapatnam, Belagavi, Bhopal, Darbhanga, Jabalpur.

On October 27, 2021, the Krishi Udan Scheme 2.0 was unveiled, improving upon the previous provisions and primarily focusing on the transportation of perishable food items from mountainous regions, North-Eastern States, and tribal territories.

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) offers full waivers of Landing, Parking, Terminal Navigational Landing Charges (TNLC), and Route Navigation Facility Charges (RNFC) for Indian freighters and P2C (Passenger-to-Cargo) Aircraft in order to facilitate and encourage the movement of agricultural products by air transportation.