Jharsuguda Admin Bans All Weekly Haats For 3 Weeks

Jharsuguda: The district administration of Jharsuguda banned all weekly haats across the district for 3 weeks. Reportedly, the decision was adopted after keeping in view the rise in COVID-19 cases here.

The decision has been taken to keep tabs on the Covid situation.

With people showing scant regard to the safety guidelines despite repeated advisories it has been decided that shut down will be imposed at places prone to crowding to keep the virus at bay.