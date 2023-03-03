Jharsuguda ADJ Court Rejects CB’s Prayer For Gopal Das’ Mental Health Check-Up At NIMHANS

Jharuguda: In a setback to the Odisha Crime Branch probing Naba Das murder case, the Additional District Judge (ADJ) court today rejected its petition for re-examination of mental health of accused Gopal Das in Bengaluru.

The JMFC court in Jharsuguda had earlier rejected the CB’s plea, challenging which the probe agency had moved to the District and Sessions court. His petition was transferred to ADJ court for hearing.

On Saturday, the Crime Branch had applied the petition seeking permission to send the accused to the National Institute of Mental Health and Neuroscience (NIMHANS) in Bengaluru for three weeks to undergo various psychological tests.

On February 27, the district judge accepted the petition and had posted the matter for hearing on Wednesday.

Gopal Das’ remand lawyer Harishankar Agarwal told the media, after the JMFC court dismissed the application filed by the Crime Branch to check his mental condition, a revision application was filed in the district and sessions court. That case was transferred from the District court and heard in the Court of the Additional sessions court.

During the hearing, the CB argued “we are not asking for remand, but sought permission for examination of his mental condition in more detail in Bengaluru as there is sophisticated equipment and experts are there. The Defence lawyer countered the CB’s plea that sending him to police custody means remand. Gopal has already been remanded to police custody for 15 days.

Meanwhile, the four-member medical board consisting of psychiatrists from Cuttack SCB Medical college has given a clean chit to Gopal mental health. The Board, after analyzing his mental state, stated that he is perfect. The medical board has clarified that Gopal is healthy in all aspects.

It was informed by Gopal’s remand lawyer Harishnkar Agarwal.

It has already been 31 days since the death of former minister Naba Das. The reason behind the murder is yet to come to fore.