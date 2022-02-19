Jharkhand Withdraws Bhojpuri, Maghi As Regional Languages From Dhanbad, Bokaro

Ranchi: Jharkhand government has removed Bhojpuri and Magahi from the list of regional languages in Bokaro and Dhanbad districts for district-level employment examination to be held by the state staff selection commission.

The move came after thousands had protested against the state government’s notification of including Magahi, and Bhojpuri as regional languages in Dhanbad, Bokaro districts of Jharkhand pertaining to the selection of matric and intermediate pass candidates through examinations against vacancies.

Friday’s notification signed by Principal Secretary, Jharkhand Personnel, Administrative Reforms, and Rajbhasha Department stated that after consideration on December 24th notification, the government has identified district wise regional languages. In the fresh notification, the government has kept ‘Nagpuri, Urdu, Khortha,Kurmali and Bangla’ as regional languages and have omitted Bhojpuri and Magahi from the list.

The earlier notification had triggered a resentment in a section of people especially in Bokaro and Dhanbad, who saw the inclusion of Bhojpuri and Magahi as an “infringement” on the rights of Adivasis and Moolvasis. The protesters had argued that the “low population” of Magahi and Bhojpuri speakers in these two districts did not “warrant” the inclusion of these languages in the job selection process.