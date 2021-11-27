Jharkhand Tribal Department Officials Visit Odisha

Bhubaneswar: On Saturday, Jharkhand Tribal Department Officials visited the ST&SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department, Government of Odisha.

Ravi Ranjan Mishra, Additional Secretary, Sri Sudhir Bara, PD, ITDA, Ranchi of Department of Scheduled Tribe, Scheduled Caste, Minority and Backward Classes Welfare, Government of Jharkhand visited the ST&SC Development, Minorities and Backward Classes Welfare Department, Government of Odisha to see and understand the good practices followed by the Government of Odisha for tribal welfare and replicate them in the State of Jharkhand. Sri Biswaranjan Sasmal, Spl. Secretary.

Smt. Poonam Guha, Director, ST and Prof(Dr.) A. B. Ota, Director, SCSTRTI and other officials from the Government of Odisha interacted with the officials of Jharkhand.

A presentation was made on the schemes implemented by the Government for tribal welfare in the State. The meeting was held at Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Research and Training Institute.