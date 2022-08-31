Jharkhand: Suspended BJP Leader, Who Tortured House Help, Arrested

Ranchi: Seema Patra, the suspended BJP leader from Jharkhand, has been arrested by the Ranchi police for allegedly torturing and harassing her household help, officials said today.

The BJP had suspended Seema Patra on Tuesday after a video of her domestic help, accusing her of torture, went viral. Ms Patra is wife of former IAS officer Maheshwar Patra.

In the video, the household help, Sunita, was seen on a hospital bed with injury marks on her body and face. The 29-year-old woman has accused the suspended BJP leader of holding her captive and brutally torturing her.