Jharkhand Ropeway Mishap: IAF Resumes Rescue Operation, 10 More Airlifted

Deoghar (Jharkhand): At least 10 persons have been rescued from the cable cars stranded mid-air in Jharkhand’s Deoghar district on Tuesday.

At least 32 people were rescued on Monday while 15 others were stuck.

Dozens were left stranded mid-air after 12 ropeway trollies collided with each other on Sunday afternoon.

Two persons have died so far including one who fell to his death during a botched helicopter rescue attempt, while 12 persons who were injured are being treated in hospitals.

The area which boasts of the famous Trikutachal Mahadeva Temple and the hermitage of Sage Dayananda, Trikut Hills has several peaks, with the highest Peak at a the height of 2,470 feet from the sea level and around about 1500 feet from the ground.

The Trikut ropeway, according to the Jharkhand tourism department, is India’s highest vertical ropeway. It is around 766-metre long.