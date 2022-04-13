Jharkhand Ropeway Mishap: High Court Asks Govt To Submit Report By April 25

Ranchi: Taking suo motu congnisance of the Deoghar ropeway accident, Jharkhand High Court has asked the State government to submit a report by April 25.

The court sought an affidavit on reasons for the accident, details of the rescue operation and the inquiry conducted by the authorities.

The bench also asked the advocate general about media reports claiming that some technical institutes had earlier raised issues with the operation of the ropeway.

Attempts to rescue passengers trapped in cable cars on a ropeway for over 46 hours in Deoghar district ended on Tuesday afternoon with a tragedy as a 60-year-old woman fell to her death while she was being winched up by a helicopter, raising the death toll to three.