Jharkhand Govt Suspends IAS Pooja Singhal After Arrest In Money Laundering Case

Ranchi: Jharkhand mining secretary, Pooja Singhal has been suspended on Thursday from the Indian Administrative Services (IAS), a day after being arrested on money laundering charges.

An IAS officer of the 2000 batch was being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged embezzlement of MGNREGA funds in the state.

Singhal was placed under arrest by the ED under criminal sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) after two consecutive days of questioning by the federal probe agency.

“Jharkhand Mining Secretary Pooja Singhal earlier arrested and remanded to the custody of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in a suspected money-laundering case was suspended by the Jharkhand government on May 12,” an official said.

The probe is linked to 16 FIRs registered against a former government junior engineer in 2010-2011, but the action comes at a time when Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren is under the scanner for allegedly allotting a mining lease in his favour and a plot of land to his wife.

According to the probe agency, raids were conducted in Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal and Punjab, and unearthed various documents regarding assets and properties allegedly linked to Singhal.