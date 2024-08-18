Jharkhand Ex-CM Champai Soren says ‘all 3 options open’

New Delhi: Former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren on Sunday said “all three options” are open for him amid buzz over him joining the BJP.

On his future moves, Champai Soren said,”With a heavy heart, I said in the same meeting of the legislative party that – “A new chapter of my life is going to start from today.” I had three options in this. First, to retire from politics, second, to form my own separate organization and third, if I find a companion on this path, then to travel further with him.”

In an emotional post on social platform X, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) recalled the events right from the moment he took over as the chief minister of the state on February 2 to him being replaced by Hemant Soren, in whose absence he had led the government.

“On January 31, after an unprecedented turn of events, the India Alliance chose me to serve the state as the 12th Chief Minister of Jharkhand. From the first day of my tenure to the last day (July 3), I discharged my duties towards the state with full devotion and dedication. During this period, we took many decisions in public interest and, as always, was always available for everyone. The people of the state will evaluate the decisions we took keeping in mind the elders, women, youth, students and every section of the society and every person of the state,” Champai Soren said in the X post.

The 67-year-old leader had taken over the reins of the state after Hemant Soren was forced to resign before being arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged land scam case. On June 28, Hemant Soren was granted bail by the Jharkhand high court and then he returned as the CM.

In his social media post, Champai Soren claimed that after Hul Diwas celebrations on June 30, he was told that all his events for the next two days were postponed by the JMM leadership.

“One of these was a public program in Dumka, while the other was to distribute appointment letters to PGT teachers. On asking, I came to know that a meeting of the legislative party has been called by the coalition on July 3, till then you cannot attend any program as CM,” the veteran leader added.

“Can there be anything more humiliating in a democracy than a Chief Minister’s programs being cancelled by another person? Despite swallowing this bitter pill of insult, I said that the appointment letters would be distributed in the morning, while the legislative party meeting would be held in the afternoon, so I would attend it from there. But, I was flatly refused from there,” Champai Soren added.

“For the first time in my spotless political journey of the last four decades, I was broken from within. I could not understand what to do. For two days, I sat quietly and introspected, kept searching for my mistake in the whole incident. I did not have the greed for power even a bit, but to whom could I show this blow to my self-respect? Where could I express the pain inflicted by my own people?” the former CM said in the social post.

Champai Soren claimed that during the legislative party meeting, he was asked to resign.

“I was surprised, but I had no greed for power, so I immediately resigned, but my heart was emotional due to the blow to my self-respect,” he added.

“I was so emotional due to the insulting behaviour I was facing for the last three days that I was trying to control my tears, but they were only interested in the chair. I felt as if I had no existence in that party, no existence at all, for which I had dedicated my entire life. In the meantime, many such insulting incidents happened, which I do not want to mention right now. After so much insult and contempt, I was forced to look for an alternative path,” Soren said.