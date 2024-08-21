Jharkhand ex-CM Champai Soren announces plan to float new political party

Jharkhand: Former Jharkhand chief minister Champai Soren announced on Wednesday his decision to float a new political party amid growing tensions within the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), the party to which Soren has dedicated most of his political career.

“I had mentioned three options – retirement, organisation, or friend. I will not retire; I will strengthen the party, a new party, and if I meet a good friend on the way, then will move ahead with them,” Champai Soren told reporters, leaving open the possibility of future alliances.

When reminded that he has not much time left for floating a new party before the state goes to polls, Soren said, “That’s not your problem.”

“When 30,000-40,000 workers can arrive within a day, then what problem will I have in forming a new (political party),” he added, asserting that the party will be formed within a week.

Champai Soren’s decision to form a new political outfit follows a period of what he described as “bitter humiliation” during his tenure as Jharkhand chief minister. Just days before this announcement, Soren hinted at his dissatisfaction with the JMM leadership, particularly after his government programs were abruptly cancelled by party leaders without his knowledge.