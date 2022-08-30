Jharkhand BJP Leader Seema Patra ‘Brutally Tortures’ Domestic Help, Suspended; NCW Urges DGP For Strict Action

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Tuesday took cognisance of media reports of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Seema Patra brutally assaulting and harassing her maid in Jharkhand’s Rachi.

According to reports, the NCW has written to Jharkhand DGP for a fair probe and to arrest the accused if allegations are true. Even the Jharkhand’s BJP has suspended Seema Patra for abusing her domestic help.

The accused has suffered dozens of injuries on her body after she was allegedly burnt with a hot pan by Seema, who is also the wife of former IAS officer from Jharkhand, Maheshwar Patra.

The victim is currently admitted at RIMS hospital in Ranchi. The house help, identified as Sunita, was also attacked with an iron rod and her teeth were smashed by the rod. The victim was beaten and then locked inside a room and was not given food or water for days.

Ranchi Police freed her from the former BJP leader’s residence in Ashoknagar, Ranchi, on August 22. However, she has not been arrested yet.

An FIR has been registered by Ranchi Police in the matter and Argora police station in-charge said that if Sunita’s condition improves, her statement will be recorded in the court under Section 164 of the Indian Penal Court (IPC).

Sunita is a native of a village in Gumla and hails from a tribal community. She came to work as a maid in the house of Patras 10 year ago and was later sent to Delhi with their daughter Vatsala Patra. She came back to Seema Patra’s house in Rachi after latter’s daughter was tranferred from Delhi.

She was often harrassed by the former BJP leader and when she used to seek permission to go home she was beaten up and locked inside a room. If Sunita’s urine accidentally went out of the room, she had to clean it by licking it with her mouth, news agency IANS reported.

The victim was also burnt with the hot pan several times and due to continious physical torture, she was so incapacitated that she was not able to walk. Vivek Baski, a personnel department officer, got information about the atrocities on Sunita. He then complained to the Deputy Commissioner, Rahul Kumar Sinha, following which Sunita was freed.