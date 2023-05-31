Jharkhand: Aspiring Mumbai model accuses Ranchi man of love jihad

Mumbai: A budding model currently working in Mumbai filed a police complaint saying that her former employer in Ranchi, Jharkhand, has been harassing and blackmailing her to convert and marry her. She expressed concern that the police were not taking action though the accused was continuing his harassment even after she left his modelling agency.

The girl alleged that the accused first met her in 2020 and introduced himself as a Hindu. Later, she came to know about his real name – Tanveer Akhtar.

“He (Akhtar) was putting pressure on me to marry him and convert my religion. All this started in the year 2020 when I joined his modelling agency. Earlier he told me that his name is Yash but after 4 months, I got to know that his real name is Tanveer Akhtar. He is sending my pictures to my family members and commenting on my social media posts. He also tried to kill me in Mumbai.”

The girl further said that after watching ‘The Kerala Story’ movie, she got motivated to register a complaint against Tanveer Akhtar.

A case has been registered against accused Tanveer Akhtar Mohd Lake Khan on the basis of the complaint filed by the female model in which she accused him of raping her. A case has been registered at Mumbai’s Versova police station under sections 376(2)(N), 328, 506, 504, 323 of the IPC and section 67 of the IT Act, informed Mumbai Police.

Speaking on the matter, SSP Ranchi Kishor Kaushal said, “The complainant lodged a complaint with Mumbai Police at Versova Police Station on 29th May. Since the incident took place in Ranchi, this case was transferred to Ranchi Police. We have lodged a proper FIR and we are investigating this case. Further action will be taken.”