Jharaphula Nayak Death Case: Police Recreate Crime Scene

Bhubaneswar: The death of Jharaphula Nayak, a student of Ramadevi Women’s University, is still shrouded in mystery. Police are trying best to solve the matter, but till date it has not been successful in this regard.

Sources said that Rakesh Swain, the main accused in Jharaphula death case and her boyfriend, has recreated the crime scene before the police as to how he and his friend dumped Jharaphula’s body on the roadside at Mulapal chhak under Kuakhia police station.

Police sources said Rakesh is being grilled and some parts of Jharaphula’s body have been sent for viscera test. Meanwhile, police have started a manhunt to nab his friend to glean more information on the mysterious death case.

Worthwhile to mention that Jharaphula had come to Bhubaneswar to attend her cousin sister’s birthday on January 24. On January 26, she informed that she has boarded a bus to her home. But, she told her father later that she has alighted from the bus due to illness.

When her father again called her, Jharaphula told him that she is staying in her friend Sonali’s house as she is ill. But, her mobile has remained switched off after the call.