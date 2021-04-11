Jharaphula Nayak Death Case: Another Accused Nabbed From City Outskirts

Bhubaneswar: In yet another development in Jharaphula Nayak death case, police on Sunday arrested the associate of the main accused Rakesh Swain. The arrested youth is identified as Amaresh Rout.

Jajpur’s Kuakhia Police today nabbed Amaresh from Sundarpada area in Bhubaneswar outskirts.

According to reports, Amaresh had abetted prime accused Rakesh in covering up the mysterious death of Jharaphula Nayak, a Plus II 2nd year student of RD Women’s University.

Amaresh had dropped Jharaphula and Rakesh at a city-based hotel which he had arranged. After Rakesh revealed this to the police during interrogation, a man hunt was on to nab Amaresh, who was on the run after the incident came to the fore.

On Saturday night, police received a tip-off about Amaresh’s presence at his house at Sundarpada and a team of Kuakhia Police apprehended him in the dead of the night.

It may be mentioned here that Rakesh and Amaresh had dumped Jharaphula’s dead body on the Mulapala-Rajendrapur road under Kuakhia police limits. They had carried the body on a scooter to avoid suspicion but were caught on camera following which Rakesh was arrested but Amaresh was absconding since then.

