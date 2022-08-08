Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 promos of contestants! Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Paras Kalnawat, Shilpa Shinde get you grooving

Mumbai: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is all set to return to the small screen after five years with its 10th season. Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi will be seen on the judges’ panel, while Maniesh Paul is the host of the show. Now, Colors TV has unveiled the contestants’ promos featuring television actors Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat.

The official Instagram handle of Colors TV shared Nia Sharma’s promo from Jhalak Dikhha Ja 10. She was one of the first confirmed contestants of the show. The actress will be back on the small screen after a while. She was last seen on TV on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India in 2020.

Nia Sharma aa rahi hai karne stage ko apni jhalak se transform! Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa jald hi, sirf #Colors par.@Theniasharma pic.twitter.com/ZZxRx5BUdG — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) August 7, 2022

Next came TV actor Dheeraj Dhoopar’s promo, and the caption of the video read, “Dheeraj Dhoopar ke saath ho jaaiye taiyaar milaane taal se taal!”

Dheeraj Dhoopar ke saath ho jaaiye taiyaar milaane taal se taal! Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa jald hi, sirf #Colors par.@DheerajDhoopar pic.twitter.com/H6rYvvoUjk — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) August 7, 2022

Shilpa Shinde aayi hai phir ek baar reality television par aapka dil churaane, par iss baar, ek anokhi jhalak ke saath! Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa jald hi, sirf #Colors par.#ShilpaShinde pic.twitter.com/XpLMrVzwR5 — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) August 7, 2022

Aa rahe hai Paras Kalnawat apni dance ki Jhalak se karne aapko deewane! Dekhiye #JhalakDikhhlaJaa jald hi, sirf #Colors par.@paras_kalnawat pic.twitter.com/rKOk3p0uRc — ColorsTV (@ColorsTV) August 7, 2022

Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor and Gashmeer Mahajani are also said to be a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10. Other names that are making headlines as probable contestants of the show include Shaheer Sheikh, Hina Khan and Shubangi Atre.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 promos of contestants! Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Paras Kalnawat, Shilpa Shinde get you grooving