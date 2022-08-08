Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10
EntertainmentTop News

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 promos of contestants! Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Paras Kalnawat, Shilpa Shinde get you grooving

By Haraprasad Das
93

Mumbai: Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa is all set to return to the small screen after five years with its 10th season. Karan Johar, Madhuri Dixit and Nora Fatehi will be seen on the judges’ panel, while Maniesh Paul is the host of the show. Now, Colors TV has unveiled the contestants’ promos featuring television actors Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Shilpa Shinde, Paras Kalnawat.

The official Instagram handle of Colors TV shared Nia Sharma’s promo from Jhalak Dikhha Ja 10. She was one of the first confirmed contestants of the show. The actress will be back on the small screen after a while. She was last seen on TV on Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi Made in India in 2020.

Next came TV actor Dheeraj Dhoopar’s promo, and the caption of the video read, “Dheeraj Dhoopar ke saath ho jaaiye taiyaar milaane taal se taal!”

Amruta Khanvilkar, Niti Taylor and Gashmeer Mahajani are also said to be a part of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa Season 10. Other names that are making headlines as probable contestants of the show include Shaheer Sheikh, Hina Khan and Shubangi Atre.

Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10 promos of contestants! Nia Sharma, Dheeraj Dhoopar, Paras Kalnawat, Shilpa Shinde get you grooving

 

https://digiartia.com/product-category/code-2/

https://digiartia.com/product-category/graphics-4/

Haraprasad Das 18098 posts 0 comments
You might also like More from author

Comments are closed.

Breaking