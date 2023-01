Koraput: The last queen of the royal family of Jeypore in Koraput district, Rama Kumari Devi passed away at the Moti Mahal Palace on Sunday. She was 90.

According to reports, Rama Kumari Devi was the former legislator of Madgul in Andhra Pradesh.

The Queen is the wife of Ram Krishna Dev, the last king of Jeypore.