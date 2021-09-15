Jeypore Electrical SDO Arrested For Taking Bribe

Koraput: Jeypore TPSODL Electrical SDO K Srinivas Patra was arrested by the vigilance sleuths for allegedly accepting a bribe from a man to provide him a job in the department.

As per reports, Patra had demanded Rs 20,000 from the complainant on the pretext of appointing him as a ladder man with the office of SDO electrical TPSODL.

The officials of the anti-corruption wing caught the government official red-handed while he was receiving the graft and arrested him.

Meanwhile, the anti-corruption agency has also launched simultaneous searches at the properties associated with Patra along with his powerhouse colony house, ancestral house and office following his arrest.