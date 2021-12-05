Jewellery shop robbed of valuables Over Rs 1 crore in Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar: Valuebales worth over Rs one crore including golden jewelleries were robbed from a jewellery shop located near Delta square of Bhubaneswar on Saturday midnight.

The matter came to the fore when the owner of the shop lodged a complaint with the Khandagiri police station regarding this.

According to reports, unidentified miscreants broke into the jewellery shop’s shutter door and decamped with valuables and cash worth more than a crore rupees.

As per estimation, gold ornaments weighing around one kg, silver items of more than 10 kg, and cash of Rs 1.5 lakh were allegedly looted from the shop.

A robbery case has been filed at Khandagiri police station. Further investigations are underway.