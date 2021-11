Bhubaneswar: A Jewellery shop owner was allegedly looted at gunpoint near Machhahata chhak under Sudarsanpur panchayat.

As per available reports, the miscreants fled with bag containing ornaments worth Rs 15 lakh.

On being informed, Basudevpur Police reached the spot and initiated an investigation into the case.

Efforts were on to trace and apprehend the accused involved in the robbery.