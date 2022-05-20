Jet Airways Cleared To Fly Now; To Resume Commercial Flights

New Delhi: Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Friday granted Air Operator Certificate (AOC) to Jet Airways.

Jet Airways has secured all permissions to begin operations once again.

Jet Airways intends to recommence commercial operations in the next quarter of this year (July-September 2022), the airline said in a statement.

“The airline has completed all requisite operations that require the grant of air operator certificate (AOC) by aviation regulator DGCA,” said the official.

Earlier, on May 15 the airlines had conducted the first set of three proving flights with 18 people on board, including DGCA officials.