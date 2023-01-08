Jessica Chastain reviews RRR, shares video of Ram Charan and Jr NTR’s Naatu Naatu

New York: Hollywood actor Jessica Chastain is the latest celebrity to have watched SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus RRR. The actor took to Twitter to express her reaction after watching the film, which has been creating waves in the West, where it has been a huge commercial and critical success.

Jessica Chastain took to the micro-blogging site and wrote, “Watching this film was such a party (red heart emoji).” The actor also re-posted a video of the song Naatu Naatu from the movie. The actor had won an Academy Award last year for her performance in The Eyes of Tammy Faye, and is also a member of the Academy. The official Twitter handle of RRR then retweeted Jessica’s tweet and wrote, “Jessica, you enjoying RRR made us happy (red heart emoji).”

Watching this film was such a party 💖 https://t.co/ew9pg5YwCn — Jessica Chastain (@jes_chastain) January 6, 2023

RRR is in the running for Best Film (non-English) at the BAFTA and Golden Globe 2023. The song Naatu Naatu has been nominated for Best Original Song at the Golden Globes, and was shortlisted by the Academy for Best Original song. RRR has been on the lists of several best of the year lists from film critics around the world, including the US. The team has been campaigning for the Telugu film all throughout this current awards season with director Rajamouli attending many raucous, sold-out screenings of the Indian feature.