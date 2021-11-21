Jerusalem Deadly Shooting: Israeli Prime Minister Orders Enhanced State Of Alert

Tel Aviv: After the Sunday shooting that resulted in one dead and several injured, Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has ordered to boost the alert level in and around Jerusalem to prevent possible terrorist acts.

Earlier on Sunday, Israel’s police reported on a shooting in the Old City of Jerusalem, started by an unknown attacker, who was consequently “neutralized” by officers.

“I have directed the security forces to prepare accordingly and be alert, also over concern for copycat attacks. We need to be on heightened alert and prevent future attacks,” Bennett said, as quoted by the government press service.

Four people sustained injuries in the attack, and one of them, whose condition was deemed as critical, later died, according to Israel’s national emergency medical service Magen David Adom.