Jersey Trailer Starring Shahid Kapoor Is Here!

Mumbai: The trailer of actor Shahid Kapoor’s much-awaited film Jersey was unveiled on Tuesday, November 23. The sports-drama is the Bollywood remake of actor Nani’s hit Telugu film of the same title. Shahid Kapoor will be reprising Nani’s role from the original.

A remake of the National Award-winning Telugu film of the same name, the film will see Shahid play Arjun, a failed cricketer who decides to fulfill his dream of representing Team India for his son.

The trailer gives a sneak peek into the life of an unemployed Arjun, who has to ask money from his wife to buy his son a birthday gift. When she refuses, he goes on to steal from her purse. His only quest in life is to make his child happy and proud of him. We are also treated to some flashbacks where he is on a rampage on the cricket field. A star cricketer, his first love was snatched away from him, and now when he decides to get back to it, his family threatens to leave him.

Stuck between avoiding his old life and the desire to fulfill his son’s wish, Shahid Kapoor approaches his coach (played by his father Pankaj Kapur) and decided to re-enter the game in his thirties.

Jersey has been directed by Gowtam Tinnanuri, who also made the original Telugu film.