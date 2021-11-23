Jersey For Odisha Senior Men’s & Women’s Football Teams Unveiled

Bhubaneswar: The new Jersey for Odisha State Senior Men’s & Senior Women’s Football Teams was unveiled at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar at around 2 PM on Tuesday.

The jersey unveiling took place in the august presence of R. Vineel Krishna I.A.S (Commissioner cum Secretary, Sports & Y.S. Deptt. Govt. of Odisha) & Ashirbad Behera (Hony. Secretary FAO). The meeting was presided by Avijit Paul (Joint Secretary, FAO). Mr Suvendu Panda (OSD, Sports & Y.S. Deptt. Govt. of Odisha) along with the two head coaches of both senior men’s & women’s teams were also present for the ceremony.

A twenty (20) squad has been selected for the senior women Odisha team is been selected, who will be travelling to Kerala on the 25th of November 2021 in order to participate in the Senior Women National Football Championship – 2021-22.

The team is as follows: Sasmita Parida, Spandita Das, Rajeswari Das, JuliKishan, Jabamani Tudu, Karishma Oram, Susmita Tanty, Mamata Patra, Runi Nayak, Munica Minz, Soni Behera, Jasoda Munda, Satyabati Khadia, Sumitra Xalxo, Deepa Nayak, Subhadra Sahu, Bannya Kabiraj, Sarojini Tirkey, Eva Panna, Suman Pragyan Mohapatra. Support Staff are Mr. Crispin Chhetri (Head Coach), Ms. Sradhanjali Samantray (Asst. Coach) &Mrs.Alochana Senapati (Team Manager).

A twenty five (25) member squad has been selected for the Odisha senior men’s Santosh Trophy Team who have their match at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar from the 1st of December 2021.

The team is as follows: Fagu Baskey, SiddhantaPardhan, Amit Kerkita, PintuSamal, Rakesh Oram, D. Srinath, Rudra Prasad Pradhan, Tajas Nayak, Bisal Tigga, Prabin Tigga, Prasanta Shrihari, Sanjib Oram, Arpan Lakra, Jamir Oram, Sk. Farid, Biki Sethy, Fagu Hembram, Raisan Tudu, Kartik Hanstal, Arbin Lakra, Chandra Muduli, Sachin Kumar Mallick, Raghu Marndi, Bikash Kumar Sahoo, Sk. Kamaluddin. Support Staff are Mr. Salim Pathan (Head Coach), Mr. Sk. Manjoor (Asst. Coach), Mr. Goutam Das (GK Coach), Mr.Hrudaya Ranjan Behera (Team Manager) & Nikhil Mascaren has (Physiotherapist).

Asirbad Behera (Hony. Secretary, FAO) thanked Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri. Naveen Patnaik for his consistent support towards the promotion of sports & games in our state & thanked Shri. R. Vineel Krishna I.A.S (Commissioner cum secretary, Sports & Y.S. Deptt. Govt. of Odisha) for his prolonged & dedicated support towards the Football Association of Odisha for providing the Odisha footballers with state of art facilities & enabling them to perform at their best of potentials.

Shri. R. Vineel Krishna I.A.S (Commissioner cum secretary, Sports & Y.S. Deptt. Govt. of Odisha) gave his best wishes to the players & officials for the upcoming national Championship. And is very much hopeful & confident for the performance of the Odisha Senior Men & Women football teams.