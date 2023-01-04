Jeremy Renner Shares Update On His Health Condition After Snow Plowing Accident

New Delhi: Actor Jeremy Renner, who suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in a snow plow accident in Reno, Nevada, on Sunday, has shared an update on his health today.

The actor today shared a post on Instagram and wrote: “Thank you all for your kind words. I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.” In a statement earlier, the actor’s spokesperson said that Jeremy Renner was in “critical but stable condition” after the injury. In the comments section of Jeremy Renner’s post, members of the film fraternity wished him a speedy recovery. The Russo Brothers commented: “Sending all of our love, brother, and hopes for a speedy recovery.”

See Jeremy Renner’s post here:

<>

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jeremy Renner (@jeremyrenner)

</>

According to reports, the Avengers actor was helping clear snow after a major snowstorm hit the Northern Nevada area on New Year’s Eve when a piece of plowing equipment rolled over his leg.