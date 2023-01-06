Jeremy Renner Shares Glimpse Of ‘Not No Great ICU Day’ After Plowing Snow Accident: See Pic

New Delhi: Actor Jeremy Renner, who suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in a snow plow accident in Reno, Nevada, on Sunday, has shared a new video from hospital, where he is recovering from surgery.

He posted a new video and shared a glimpse of his ‘spa day’ in ICU (Intensive Care Unit). Sharing the video, the actor tweeted, “A ‘not no great’ ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sister and mama (red heart emoji). Thank you sooooo much.”

See Jeremy Renner’s Post Here:

<>

A “not no great” ICU DAY, turned to amazing spa day with my sis and mama❤️. Thank you sooooo much pic.twitter.com/pvu1aWeEXY — Jeremy Renner (@JeremyRenner) January 5, 2023

</>

In the video, Jeremy was seen on a hospital bed. His mother and sister were with him as the latter gave him a head massage.

Earlier, Jeremy had posted a selfie from hospital to thank everyone, who prayed for him. It featured him lying on a hospital bed as he took a selfie in ICU. His face had bruises. He was in a hospital gown. It read, “Thank you all for your kind words (hand-folded emoji). I am too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

For unversed, the Avengers actor was helping clear snow after a major snowstorm hit the Northern Nevada area on New Year’s Eve when a piece of plowing equipment rolled over his leg.