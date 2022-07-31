Jeremy Lalrinnunga Bags Gold To Extend India’s Weightlifting Medal Streak At CWG 2022

Birmingham: 19-year-old Jeremy Lalrinnunga clinched the second gold medal for India at the Commonwealth Games 2022 by setting a CWG record in the men’s 67kg weightlifting final on Sunday.

In his first appearance in the Games, Jeremy set a new Commonwealth Games record of 300kg overall (140kg snatch and 160kg in clean and jerk).

Jeremy overcame what looked like cramps after setting a new snatch Games record with the 140kg lift. He went for 154kg in his first attempt in the clean and jerk and fell on his knees on the podium, wincing in pain.

However, he came out for the 2nd lift and completed the successful lift of 160kg, which was still 7kg less than his personal best.