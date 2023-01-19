Jenson Brooksby Knocks Casper Ruud Out Of Australian Open

Melbourne: American Jenson Brooksby knocked second seed Casper Ruud out of the Australian Open on Thursday. The Norwegian, who took a medical timeout after the second set, succumbed 6-3, 7-5, 6-7 (4/7), 6-2 to the 39th-ranked player on Rod Laver Arena.

Two breaks of serve in the opening set of the second-round match handed Brooksby the early lead.

The 24-year-old Ruud saved three match points before winning the third set in a tiebreak as Brooksby began to feel the pressure but the American regained his composure in the fourth to complete the win.

After a medical timeout following the second set, Ruud found himself broken and down 2-0 and then 5-2 in the third but he saved three matchpoints in the next game to force a tiebreak as Brooksby’s clean winners deserted him.

Brooksby pressed the reset button after that lost opportunity and returned with his best form back to prevail.