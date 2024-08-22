Jennifer Lopez files for divorce from Ben Affleck after two years of marriage

New York: After just over two years of marriage, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez have filed for divorce.

According to a report from Variety magazine, Lopez filed on Tuesday in Los Angeles county superior court. The official separation date is listed as 26 April.

The pair married in Las Vegas in July 2022 after re-sparking their relationship from two decades prior. Lopez, 55, and Affleck, 52, started a relationship in the early 2000s which the tabloids dubbed “Bennifer” at the time.

The dissolution of their marriage follows reports that the two had been living separately. The pair had sold their Beverly Hills home and, in May, Lopez announced on her website that she was “heartsick and devastated” to be cancelling her This Is Me … Live summer tour.

Lopez and Affleck first met in 2001 on the set of the movie Gigli, in which they played criminals stuck on the same job. Their real-life friendship eventually turned into a relationship that caused a media frenzy as paparazzi took to calling the pair Bennifer in tabloids.

By November 2002 they were engaged, but their relationship fizzled out as quickly as it had begun. Their September 2003 wedding was postponed and then the couple officially broke up four months later.

Both stars moved on to other relationships, with Lopez marrying singer Marc Anthony in 2004 and Affleck marrying actor Jennifer Garner in 2005.

Lopez split with Anthony in 2011 while Affleck and Garner announced their separation in 2015.

In April 2021, team Bennifer rejoiced when the two were spotted hanging out together in Los Angeles. They were engaged a year later.