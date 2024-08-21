Jennifer Lopez Files for Divorce from Ben Affleck After 2 Yrs of Marriage

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially on the path to divorce. Lopez initiated the divorce following two years of marriage.

The separation date, noted as April 26, aligns with the anniversary of their wedding ceremony in Riceboro, Georgia, in 2022, which followed their initial elopement in Las Vegas a month earlier.

The couple was legally wed in July 2022. They had a prior relationship in the early 2000s, which ultimately did not last.

In a social media post about her marriage, Lopez wrote, “Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years patient,” signing off as Jennifer Lynn Affleck.

Following their Las Vegas elopement, JLo and Ben held a second, grand wedding ceremony in Georgia on August 20, 2022, marking exactly two years to this date.

Although the couple has not publicly discussed their reasons for divorcing, there has been ongoing speculation about their separation. They are said to have listed their Beverly Hills estate for $65 million and were frequently seen without their wedding rings.

