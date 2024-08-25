Jennifer Lopez documentary on romance with Ben Affleck sees surge after divorce

Los Angeles: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have decided to part ways, after months of speculations that their relationship was going through a rough patch. The actor-singer filed for divorce on the day of their second wedding anniversary. Now, a report indicates that within 24 hours of that announcement, the viewership of their The Greatest Love Story Never Told documentary, which revolved around the former couple’s rekindled romance after a split, saw a massive surge.

As per Luminate, which was reported by Billboard, the US viewership of the documentary on Prime Video skyrocketed from a mere 10.7k minutes watched on August 20. It was the same day when Jennifer decided to file for divorce from Ben after two years of marriage. The views then surged to a staggering 354.1k minutes watched on Wednesday, which is an estimated 3000 percent increase within just one day.

Jennifer stated ‘irreconcilable differences’ as the reason why she wishes to end the relationship. The separation date was listed as April 26.

The documentary released on Prime Video earlier this year on February. The official blurb states that the documentary ‘follows Jennifer Lopez as she attempts her most daring project yet: independently producing a new album and cinematic original that explore her twenty-year journey to self-love. Intimate and empowering, the documentary offers unflinching access to Jennifer’s most personal moments as she works hard to reclaim her narrative through the making of This Is Me… Now.’

In the documentary, Jennifer tells, “I’m sure people watching from the outside were like, ‘What is this girl’s problem?’ What I portrayed to the world was, ‘Oh, this didn’t work out and it’s fine and I’m good and they’re good.’ And all of that was kind of b*****it.”

Ben and Jennifer, first began dating on the sets of Gigli (2003). They got engaged in 2002, and were due to marry in 2003, but decided to split up in early 2004, just four months after their scheduled wedding. In 2021, they got back together 17 years after their initial split. The two finally tied the knot in Las Vegas on July 17, 2022.