Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Celebrate ‘Commitment’ On Valentine’s Day; Flaunts Tattoos

New Delhi: Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck flaunted their complimentary tattoos on Valentine’s Day as they celebrate commitment.

Jennifer Lopez shared a photo of her tattoo located on the side of the ribcage while wearing a cropped white t-shirt. The tattoo appears to be an infinity symbol with the names ‘Jennifer’ and ‘Ben’ written across the loops. What appears to be cupid’s arrow is also shot through the infinity symbol.

Ben Affleck’s tattoo was complementary to her wife’s tattoo. His tattoo had two crisscrossing arrows, which seemed to be tied together at the center while the couple’s initials were nuzzled in between the arrows.

