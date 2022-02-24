Jennifer Lawrence Welcomes First Child With Husband Cooke Maroney

Los Angeles: Jennifer Lawrence has reportedly welcomed her first baby with her husband, art gallery owner Cooke Maroney.

Jennifer’s pregnancy news sparked last summer when the actress was photographed in NYC.

In September 2021, she officially announced that she was expecting her first child. The actress even revealed that she had a gender shower at the end of January.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney tied the knot in 2019 with an intimate ceremony at Belcourt of Newport mansion in Rhode Island. Famous celebrities like Amy Schumer, Emma Stone, Ashley Olsen, Kris Jenner had attended the wedding back then.

Jennifer Lawrence is one of the youngest actresses in Hollywood to win the Academy Award. She was last seen in Don’t Look Up which was released in December 2021.