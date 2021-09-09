Jennifer Lawrence Expecting First Child With Husband Cooke Maroney

New Delhi: Hollywood actress, Oscar winner Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney are expecting their first child together after getting married in October 2019 in Rhode Island. Maroney and the Hunger Games star held a wedding reception for 150 guests, including celebrity friends Adele, Amy Schumer, Kris Jenner, and Emma Stone.

Jennifer Lawrence’s films include X-Men: Days of Future Past, Joy, American Hustle, Winter Bone’s, Red Sparrow, the Hunger Games series of films, and of course Silver Linings Playbook, for which she won the Academy Award.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the trailer of Jennifer Lawrence’s Don’t Look Up was recently released. She is working alongside Leonardo DiCaprio for the first time in the sci-fi venture. The duo enacts the parts of astronomers who want to warn the world about the threat of a massive incoming asteroid set to cause mayhem.