Jennifer Aniston Stuns In Black & Pink Bikini During Beach Vacay

New Delhi: Jennifer looks stunning on her recent beach vacation with best friend Jason Bateman and his wife Amanda Anka.

Aniston shared a glimpse from the same bikini-clad vacay with a stunning close-up selfie and now, she’s treating her 40.6 million followers with more snaps. Jennifer Aniston rightfully captioned her IG post: “Take us back.”

Check out Jennifer Aniston’s IG post from her bikini-clad beach vacation with Jason Bateman and Amanda Anka below:

For the unversed, Jennifer Aniston and Jason Bateman have been close friends for many years and even have starred together in movies like The Switch, Horrible Bosses and Office Christmas Party. They, with Amanda Anka, have gone on several vacations together alongside Jimmy Kimmel and his wife Molly McNearney.